Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.30. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $12.24.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

