Jefferies Financial Group Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.18.

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

