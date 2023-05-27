Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 10,498 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 10,498 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $296,358.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $442.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,719,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

