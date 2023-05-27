JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 234.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 335,599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JELD opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.