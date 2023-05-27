John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.95) to GBX 217 ($2.70) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.25.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc engages in providing project, engineering, and technical services to energy and industrial markets. It operates through the following business segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, Built Environment Consulting, and Investment Services. It also operates through the United States of America, Europe, and Rest of the World geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.