JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Welcia Price Performance

WLCGF opened at $21.20 on Friday. Welcia has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

