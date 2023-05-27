Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,803 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 291,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,412 shares of company stock worth $252,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

KPTI stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.07.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading

