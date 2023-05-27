Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $7.98 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

