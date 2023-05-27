KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in KB Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in KB Home by 4,419.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 630,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Home Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

NYSE:KBH opened at $44.12 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

