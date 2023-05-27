KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 1,721.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.09.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

