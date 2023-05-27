Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.