Kerry S. Cole Sells 5,000 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.2 %

Arcosa stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Arcosa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.