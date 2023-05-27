KeyCorp Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $14.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.60. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.46 per share.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NYSE:LOW opened at $206.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,123,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.