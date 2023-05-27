Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,069 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 158.9% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 125.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 838,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 466,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after buying an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KRC opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.