Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $30.90 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 232.56%.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

