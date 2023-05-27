KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $767.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -260.61%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

