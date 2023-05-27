Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

