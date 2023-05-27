Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s previous close.
KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.
Kohl’s Trading Up 1.8 %
Kohl’s stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.63.
Insider Activity at Kohl’s
In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.