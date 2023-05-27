Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 100.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 483,836 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 457,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 924,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 364,147 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KURA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

