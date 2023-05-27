Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $11,201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

