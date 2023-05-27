Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.
Lavoro Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lavoro Company Profile
TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lavoro (LVRO)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.