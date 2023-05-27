Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Down 4.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $62.94. Approximately 198,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 757,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth $95,415,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $48,422,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $32,852,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

