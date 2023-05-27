Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Down 4.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $62.94. Approximately 198,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 757,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.
Legend Biotech Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.