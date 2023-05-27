Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $87.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

