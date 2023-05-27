Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2,348.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 80,434 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 19.6% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,719.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

