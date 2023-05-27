LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In related news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock worth $66,069 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPSN. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

