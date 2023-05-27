LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 10.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 130,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 512,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.
RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.10.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
