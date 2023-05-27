Loop Capital Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9 %
BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.
In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
