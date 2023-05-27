Loop Capital Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

