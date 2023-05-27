LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,743 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,564,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 296,034 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.1 %

GWRE opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,905.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,905.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.