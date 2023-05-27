LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE BJ opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

