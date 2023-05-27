LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOET. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000.

JOET stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

