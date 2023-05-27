Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 150 ($1.87) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.57.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

MAKSY opened at $4.52 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.