Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.57.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.68.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

