MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $53,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $98.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.96 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

