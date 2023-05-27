Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,525 shares of company stock valued at $560,646. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.