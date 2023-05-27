Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,525 shares of company stock valued at $560,646. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

