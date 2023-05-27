Matthew H. Birenbaum Sells 4,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average of $170.66.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

