Matthew H. Birenbaum Sells 4,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
AVB opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average of $170.66.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
