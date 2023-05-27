Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,648 shares of company stock worth $907,829 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JXN opened at $29.66 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

