Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

