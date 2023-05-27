Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

