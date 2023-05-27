Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $35,088,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

NYSE WH opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

