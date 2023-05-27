Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,116 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $9,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.