Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 4,230 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

