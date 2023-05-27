Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 50,298 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after buying an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after buying an additional 841,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,089,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 175,231 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.37%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

