Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,393 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

ASE Technology Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.