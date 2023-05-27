Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.71. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

