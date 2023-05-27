Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after purchasing an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE FND opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

