Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.