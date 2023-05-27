Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kirby by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Kirby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Kirby by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 27,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kirby by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kirby Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $217,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Rocky Dewbre bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $217,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $412,383. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Further Reading

