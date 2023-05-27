Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 6,801 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $612.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

