Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

