Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 602,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 222,109 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0321 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

