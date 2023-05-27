Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,844,000 after buying an additional 523,228 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,613,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,517,000 after buying an additional 597,823 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,150,000 after buying an additional 385,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

