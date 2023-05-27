Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $203,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Post were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NYSE:POST opened at $85.44 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

